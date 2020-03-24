See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lake Jackson, TX
Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Dr. Charles Vega, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Com and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Vega works at Baylor St. Luke s Medical Group in Lake Jackson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    217a Oak Dr S, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hip Fracture
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Baker's Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Hand Fracture
Herniated Disc
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Fracture
Knee Injuries
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Runner's Knee
Scapular Fracture
Scoliosis
Shoulder Diseases
Spinal Stenosis
Stress Fracture of Foot

Ratings & Reviews

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Charles Vega, MD

  • Orthopedic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1669664504
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Baylor Com
Residency
  • Texas Tech
Internship
  • Texas Tech
Medical Education
  • Baylor Com
Board Certifications
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Charles Vega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Vega has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vega works at Baylor St. Luke s Medical Group in Lake Jackson, TX. View the full address on Dr. Vega’s profile.

Dr. Vega has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vega. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vega.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

