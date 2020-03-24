Dr. Charles Vega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Vega, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Vega, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Com and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Vega works at
Locations
-
1
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group217a Oak Dr S, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vega?
Dr. Vega is great! Helping me get both my knees working better so I can avoid surgery.
About Dr. Charles Vega, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1669664504
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Com
- Texas Tech
- Texas Tech
- Baylor Com
- Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vega has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vega using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vega works at
Dr. Vega has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vega. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.