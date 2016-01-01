See All Pediatricians in Naples, FL
Pediatrics
Dr. Charles Vedder, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Vedder works at Nichols Pediatric Center in Naples, FL with other offices in Fort Mill, SC and Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Nichols Pediatric Center
    5450 Ymca Rd Ste 102, Naples, FL 34109
    Carolinas Physicians Network Inc.
    1154 Carolina Pl, Fort Mill, SC 29708
    Lighthouse Pediatrics of Naples, LLC
    3227 Horseshoe Dr S, Naples, FL 34104
    Providence Pediatrics
    14214 Ballantyne Lake Rd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28277

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Cough
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Back Pain
Bronchiolitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Sinusitis
Circumcision
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Down Syndrome
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hemorrhoids
Hives
Immunization Administration
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Cramp
Low Back Pain
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Rash
Rosacea
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Tinnitus
Warts
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    5.0
    About Dr. Charles Vedder, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588604201
    Education & Certifications

    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Vedder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Vedder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vedder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vedder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vedder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vedder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

