Dr. Vaughan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Vaughan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Vaughan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.
Dr. Vaughan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Riverside Hospital Inc Dba11803 Jefferson Ave Ste 110, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 594-2074
-
2
Riverside Regional Medical Center500 J Clyde Morris Blvd Ste A, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 594-2074
-
3
Riverside Physician Services Inc850 Enterprise Pkwy Ste 1300, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 827-7754
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaughan?
Been with Dr. V for 22 years. Can't count the time this man has saved my life. He is very down to earth and speaks to you like you're a person, so you can clearly understand. He's pleasant and funny. Great bedside manner. A very humble Dr., most are not. So skilled and not above consulting other doctors for their opinions. Recommend to anyone who needs a great cardiology. (I've had 3 bypass grafts and 8 stents and thanks to Dr. Vaughan, I'm still here!)
About Dr. Charles Vaughan, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1144216987
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaughan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaughan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaughan works at
Dr. Vaughan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaughan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaughan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaughan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.