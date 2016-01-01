Dr. Varghese accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles Varghese, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Varghese, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Varghese works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Charles Varghese M D782 SW Sisters Welcome Rd, Lake City, FL 32025 Directions (386) 755-4518
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Varghese?
About Dr. Charles Varghese, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Malayalam
- 1346354305
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varghese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varghese works at
Dr. Varghese speaks Malayalam.
Dr. Varghese has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varghese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varghese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varghese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.