Dr. Charles Usher, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Usher, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their residency with Mem Hlth-Univ Med Ctr, General Surgery
Dr. Usher works at
Locations
Telfair Breast Surgery at St. Joseph's/Candler5353 Reynolds St Ste 107, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 819-7630
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am (was, because I will definitely be a long time patient) a first time patient at Dr. Charles Usher's office. I have NEVER been to a physicians office that is more organized, friendly and knowledgeable as Dr. Usher's office staff. From beginning to end was a GREAT experience. I provided all of my Medical Records to Dr. Ushers office a few days prior to my appointment. On my appointment day I was called to the back where I sat down with Jenny Mosley and we went over my history. (Or lets just say she told me my history) WOW!! She knew everything about me.....surgeries, history, medicines, current issues, etc. Then I met with Dr. Usher....WOW, again!!! He knew everything about me also. I felt like I was the only patient in the office while I was there. I work in the Medical Field and I can tell you that this office is "Above and Beyond" thorough and caring. I can't explain in words how impressed I was.
About Dr. Charles Usher, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mem Hlth-Univ Med Ctr, General Surgery
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Usher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Usher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Usher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Usher works at
Dr. Usher has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Usher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Usher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Usher.
