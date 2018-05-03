Overview

Dr. Charles Urquhart, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Urquhart works at Urquhart Plastic Surgery in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.