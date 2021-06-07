Dr. Upchurch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Upchurch, MD
Dr. Charles Upchurch, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Tryon Medical Partners201 S College St Fl 12, Charlotte, NC 28244 Directions (704) 489-3010
Tryon Medical Partners6060 Piedmont Row Dr S Fl 6, Charlotte, NC 28287 Directions (704) 489-3094
Museum Office3030 Randolph Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 302-8200
Southpark Office4525 Cameron Valley Pkwy Ste 4100, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 302-8310
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Dr. Upchurch is the greatest. Not only is he a very knowledgeable doctor but he listens to his patients and is really interested in giving you the best treatment plan. He is very easy to talk to and you feel like you talking to a friend. He is the Best!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1831246636
- University of Virginia
- Vanderbilt
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Upchurch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
