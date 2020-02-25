Dr. Charles Tyshkov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyshkov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Tyshkov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Tyshkov, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ) and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Tyshkov works at
Locations
-
1
Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tyshkov?
Dr. Tyshkov is a wonderful neurologist. He always calls us back within a few hours to answer our questions or address our concerns. We never feel rushed and he is really helping us through managing our daughter's seizures with medications - and he is helping us deal with the side effects of the medications. I am really glad we found him and grateful for all he does for our daughter.
About Dr. Charles Tyshkov, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English, Russian
- 1942626031
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Westchester Medical Center
- New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ)
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tyshkov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyshkov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tyshkov works at
Dr. Tyshkov speaks Russian.
Dr. Tyshkov has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyshkov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyshkov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyshkov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.