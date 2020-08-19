See All Allergists & Immunologists in Lafayette, IN
Dr. Charles Turner, MD

Allergy
4.5 (86)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Turner, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Allergy, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Licensed as a Homeopathic doctor in Arizona and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .

Dr. Turner works at Innovative Medicine in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Innovative Medicine
    3554 Promenade Pkwy Ste H, Lafayette, IN 47909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 471-1100
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Addiction Treatment
ADHD and-or ADD
Addiction
Addiction Treatment
ADHD and-or ADD

Addiction Chevron Icon
Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adrenal Stress Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deficiency-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Drug Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Female Orgasmic Disorder Chevron Icon
Female Sexual Arousal Disorder Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hot Flashes Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Immune Disorders Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Night Eating Syndrome Chevron Icon
Night Sweats Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Deficiency Chevron Icon
Nutritional Diseases Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overeating Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pain Killer Addiction Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Primary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Primary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Truncal Obesity Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Pain Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weakness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Weakness
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    Aug 19, 2020
    Dr. Turner not only has years of experience in the medical profession, he is a Doctor who truly listens to you, helps you explore options while explaining the options presented. I have been a patient for almost 20 years and can't begin to describe all that he has been able to find, treat and actually get you feeling back to new. I highly recommend Dr. Turner and his terrific team! Jane
    Jane Kroegher — Aug 19, 2020
    About Dr. Charles Turner, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144372863
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Internship
    • MC of WI
    Medical Education
    • Licensed as a Homeopathic doctor in Arizona
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine
