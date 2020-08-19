Dr. Charles Turner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Turner, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Turner, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Allergy, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Licensed as a Homeopathic doctor in Arizona and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .
Locations
Innovative Medicine3554 Promenade Pkwy Ste H, Lafayette, IN 47909 Directions (765) 471-1100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Encore
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Turner not only has years of experience in the medical profession, he is a Doctor who truly listens to you, helps you explore options while explaining the options presented. I have been a patient for almost 20 years and can't begin to describe all that he has been able to find, treat and actually get you feeling back to new. I highly recommend Dr. Turner and his terrific team! Jane
About Dr. Charles Turner, MD
- Allergy
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1144372863
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- MC of WI
- Licensed as a Homeopathic doctor in Arizona
- Arizona State University
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.