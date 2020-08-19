Overview

Dr. Charles Turner, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Allergy, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Licensed as a Homeopathic doctor in Arizona and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .



Dr. Turner works at Innovative Medicine in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.