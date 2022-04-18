Dr. Charles Turk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Turk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Turk, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Turk works at
Locations
Associated Urological Specialists Laboratory15234 S HARLEM AVE, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 633-4544
Hospital Affiliations
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
- Palos Community Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Turk for over30 years for BPH prostate condition. He is very thorough in his exams, explains my condition, and offers solutions to the problem, if necessary. I have total trust in him, as my Urologist.
About Dr. Charles Turk, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1487628228
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
