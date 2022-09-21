Dr. Charles Tseng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tseng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Tseng, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Tseng, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Tseng works at
Timothy A. Miller MD Inc200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 465, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-5644
Santa Monica Breast Care1223 16th St Ste 3100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 825-5358
Ucla Medical Center-santa Monica1250 16th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (424) 259-9352Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had a double masectomy, DIEP flap surgery and nipple reconstruction (done in 3 separate surgeries). Dr. Tseng gave me such natural results with minimal bruising, and even the recovery felt as smooth as it could go. He listens to your concerns and gives options so you feel like you can weigh the pros and cons while making the best decisions for yourself. His powerpoint presentation at the initial meeting was also VERY helpful in seeing the different options and visual results.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Tseng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tseng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tseng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tseng works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Tseng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tseng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tseng, there are benefits to both methods.