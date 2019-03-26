Dr. Charles Tsakrios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsakrios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Tsakrios, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Tsakrios, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They graduated from ARISTOTELIAN UNIVERSITY OF THESSALONIKI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Locations
Charles Tsakrios Jr. M.D.89 N Maple Ave Ste 3, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 445-1991
Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Medical Provider Group230 E Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 967-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bergen New Bridge Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My office visits and the cataract surgery were done with the utmost skill and courtesy. Being a health care provider, makes me wish all my colleagues had the same level of patient care.
About Dr. Charles Tsakrios, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj University Hospital
- ARISTOTELIAN UNIVERSITY OF THESSALONIKI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsakrios has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsakrios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsakrios has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsakrios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsakrios speaks Greek.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsakrios. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsakrios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsakrios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsakrios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.