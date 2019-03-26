Overview

Dr. Charles Tsakrios, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They graduated from ARISTOTELIAN UNIVERSITY OF THESSALONIKI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Tsakrios works at Charles Tsakrios Jr. M.D. in Ridgewood, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.