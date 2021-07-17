Overview

Dr. Charles Tracy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO VALLEY HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Tracy works at Plastic Surgery Incorporation in Wheeling, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.