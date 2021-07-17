Dr. Charles Tracy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tracy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Tracy, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Tracy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO VALLEY HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.
Locations
Plastic Surgery Incorporation40 Medical Park Ste 200, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 242-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tracy is a great doctor who took excellent care of both me and several family members. He is very knowledgeable in his field and I wouldn’t go to anyone else. Because of his expertise and perfectionism I am pain free and back to business as usual.
About Dr. Charles Tracy, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO VALLEY HOSPITAL
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tracy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tracy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tracy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tracy has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tracy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tracy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tracy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tracy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tracy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.