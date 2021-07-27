Dr. C Philip Toussaint, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toussaint is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. C Philip Toussaint, MD
Dr. C Philip Toussaint, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Toussaint works at
Lexington Brain and Spine Institute222 E Medical Ln Ste 200, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 935-8410
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Toussaint is the best - had 6 spinal infusions and was back on my feet and moving! He took the time to explain the problem and explain my options for treatment. He also did my husbands surgery in 2015 and got him out of a wheelchair. He is a wonderful doctor, surgeon and runs a great practice.
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1730368499
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Loyola University Med Center
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Neurosurgery

