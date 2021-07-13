Overview

Dr. Charles Toulson, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman, Medical City Mckinney, Medical City Plano, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall and Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Toulson works at Orthopedic Associates of Dallas in Plano, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.