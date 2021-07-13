Dr. Charles Toulson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toulson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Toulson, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Toulson, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman, Medical City Mckinney, Medical City Plano, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall and Texoma Medical Center.
Dr. Toulson works at
Locations
Plano4716 Alliance Blvd Ste 600, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 838-1635
McKinney Office6850 Tpc Dr Ste 116, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 362-0065
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
- Medical City Mckinney
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind ,compassionate, competent , and doesn’t just “jump to the knife”
About Dr. Charles Toulson, MD
- Hip & Knee Orthopedics
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1780895938
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- John Hopkins Hospital
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Duke University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toulson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toulson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toulson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toulson works at
Dr. Toulson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toulson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Toulson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toulson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toulson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toulson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.