Overview

Dr. Charles Toman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health North, Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Toman works at Toman Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, PA in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.