Dr. Charles Titone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Washington, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Titone works at East Carolina Center for Sight in Washington, NC with other offices in Greenville, NC and Rocky Mount, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.