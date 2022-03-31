See All Ophthalmologists in Washington, NC
Dr. Charles Titone, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Charles Titone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Washington, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.

Dr. Titone works at East Carolina Center for Sight in Washington, NC with other offices in Greenville, NC and Rocky Mount, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Doctors Vision Center
    1302 Brown St, Washington, NC 27889 (252) 355-7301
    East Carolina Center for Sight
    1011 Wh Smith Blvd Ste 108, Greenville, NC 27834
    Doctors Vision Center
    901 N Winstead Ave, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 (252) 355-7301

  Vidant Medical Center

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Visual Field Defects
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Visual Field Defects

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 31, 2022
    Dr. Titone is a great doctor and his team is top notch. He explained the process and made me feel comfortable. The wait time was long but worth it.
    CCotter — Mar 31, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Titone, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 39 years of experience
    English, French and Spanish
    1619930120
    Education & Certifications

    New York Medical College
    Orlando Regl MC
    Howard University College of Medicine
    Howard University
    Ophthalmology
    Dr. Charles Titone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Titone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Titone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Titone has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Visual Field Defects, and more.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Titone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Titone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Titone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

