Dr. Charles Tifft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tifft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Tifft, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Tifft, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center.
Dr. Tifft works at
Locations
MDVIP - Boston, Massachusetts930 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 843-9175
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tifft is one of the best most thorough Medical Doctors I have ever had the pleasure of knowing.If the term ”Old School”registers as a positive trait he works both sides of medicine, terrific Doctor.
About Dr. Charles Tifft, MD
- Concierge Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1740233063
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Boston University Hosp/Boston City Hospital
- Boston University Hospital
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tifft has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tifft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tifft using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tifft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tifft works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tifft. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tifft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tifft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tifft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.