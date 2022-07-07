See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Huntington Station, NY
Dr. Charles Thompson III, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (431)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Thompson III, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Island Community Hospital, Mather Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Thompson III works at MAXIM ReGen in Huntington Station, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Clarity Surgical and Weight Loss Solutions
    33 Walt Whitman Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 259-2525
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Long Island Community Hospital
  • Mather Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 431 ratings
    Patient Ratings (431)
    5 Star
    (428)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 07, 2022
    I had an amazing experience with Dr. Thompson. I was able to have all my question answered. He listens and cares for his patients. I never had any bumps in the road and would recommend to anyone.
    A. K. — Jul 07, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Thompson III, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922348440
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Florida
    • howard university hospital
    • Howard University College of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Thompson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thompson III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thompson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thompson III works at MAXIM ReGen in Huntington Station, NY. View the full address on Dr. Thompson III’s profile.

    431 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

