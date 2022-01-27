Overview

Dr. Charles Thompson, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center, Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown and Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital.



Dr. Thompson works at MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown in Columbia, SC with other offices in Anderson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.