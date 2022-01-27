Dr. Charles Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Thompson, MD
Dr. Charles Thompson, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center, Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown and Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital.
MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center2435 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 254-5410
Anderson office3031 Highway 81 N, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 540-8025
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ialways use Dr Thompson ,hes the best I have ever come across,will drive a long wY and wIt 3 yrs if necessary to see him.
About Dr. Charles Thompson, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1851394597
Education & Certifications
- Bethesda Naval Hospital
- Bethesda Naval Hosp
- Baylor University
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.