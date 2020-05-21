Overview

Dr. Charles Thompson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Thompson works at Eye Consultants Of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Herpetic Keratitis and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.