Dr. Charles Thompson, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Thompson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Thompson works at Eye Consultants Of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Herpetic Keratitis and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Consultants of Atlanta PC
    3225 Cumberland Blvd SE Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 351-2220
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    The Eye Clinic
    1717 Oak Park Blvd Fl 1, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 478-3810
  3. 3
    The Eye Clinic Inc
    1767 IMPERIAL BLVD, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 478-3810

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lake Charles Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Presbyopia
Herpetic Keratitis
Pterygium
Presbyopia
Herpetic Keratitis
Pterygium

Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Epithelial Basement Membrane Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridodialysis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Plateau Iris Syndrome Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 21, 2020
    Dr. Thompson scores a perfect 5, only because I can't give him a 6 or a 10! A very skilled and professional surgeon who is willing to take the time to discuss any concerns, and to compare the options, and the pros & cons of different IOL's that are suitable for the patients requirements. He removed cataracts and did IOL implants in both eyes with great results; ...even better than I had hoped for or expected. Would highly recommend; and would choose him again without any hesitation.
    G. D. Simmons — May 21, 2020
    About Dr. Charles Thompson, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306006721
    Education & Certifications

    • Eye Consultants Atlanta/Piedmont Hosp
    • Virginia Commonwealth Univ VCU/MCV
    • Earl K Long-Lsu
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    • Louisiana State Univeristy
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Presbyopia, Herpetic Keratitis and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

