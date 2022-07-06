Dr. Charles Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Thompson, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Thompson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Tech Physicians3601 4th St Fl 3, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-2340
-
2
UMC Southwest4004 82nd St, Lubbock, TX 79423 Directions (806) 796-8537
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I very much had a great experience with Dr. Thompson. He was very attentive when I explained what I was going through. He didn’t interrupt me and I felt that I was heard. He knows what he is doing. I look forward to keeping him as my regular gynecologist. Thanks for everything Dr. Thompson!
About Dr. Charles Thompson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144219544
Education & Certifications
- Dallas Co Hp-Parkland Mem, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Southwestern University, Georgetown, TX
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thompson speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.