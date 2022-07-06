Overview

Dr. Charles Thompson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Thompson works at Texas Tech Physicians in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.