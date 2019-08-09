Dr. Charles Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Thompson, MD
Dr. Charles Thompson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center and Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.
Thompson & Glymph PA4800 NE Stallings Dr Ste 106, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 569-0000
- Nacogdoches Medical Center
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Listens to the patient and combines this information with his expertise and compassion.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.