Dr. Charles Thomas, MD
Dr. Charles Thomas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Marrero, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus, St. Charles Parish Hospital and West Jefferson Medical Center.
Otto Remedios MD Apmc1200 Avenue G, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 349-6713
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus
- St. Charles Parish Hospital
- West Jefferson Medical Center
As a practicing MD for nearly 30 years I do know what it takes to be an excellent physician. Dr. Thomas rounded twice a day for 25 days while my daughter was hospitalized with a life-threatening abdominal disorder. Clearly he was not on call for 25 days straight, but instead went above and beyond what anyone would have expected. Honestly, his attention to detail, diligence, and expertise saved her life
- LSU School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
- General Surgery
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
