Dr. Charles Thomas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Bullock County Hospital, East Alabama Medical Center, Jackson Hospital and Clinic, Prattville Baptist Hospital and Vaughan Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Montgomery Kidney Specialists in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Acidosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.