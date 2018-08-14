Dr. Charles Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Thomas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Bullock County Hospital, East Alabama Medical Center, Jackson Hospital and Clinic, Prattville Baptist Hospital and Vaughan Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Montgomery Kidney Specialists2034 Chestnut St, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 239-4025
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Bullock County Hospital
- East Alabama Medical Center
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
- Vaughan Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care and personality! I highly recommend! A chair side demeanor that is rare in today’s healthcare.
About Dr. Charles Thomas, MD
- Nephrology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Ala
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
