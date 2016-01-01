See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Charleston, SC
Overview

Dr. Charles Terry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Terry works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Ashley River Tower
    25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema
About Dr. Charles Terry, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • English
  • Male
  • 1689092959
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

