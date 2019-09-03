Dr. Charles Ternent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ternent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Ternent, MD
Dr. Charles Ternent, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Methodist Hospital.
Methodist Physicians Clinic - Colon and Rectal Surgery9850 Nicholas St Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 343-1122Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Methodist Hospital
Dr. Ternent saved my life! He was the lead surgeon in my 12+hour surgery. He is such a kind and caring doctor. He took the time to explain exactly what he would do.
About Dr. Charles Ternent, MD
- Creighton University School of Medicine
Dr. Ternent has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain and Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ternent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
