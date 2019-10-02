Dr. Charles Termin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Termin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Termin, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Termin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Termin works at
Locations
-
1
Charlotte Ob & Gyn Assocs-morrocroft Medical Plaza4525 Cameron Valley Pkwy Ste 2500, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 446-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Termin?
He always takes time to have a real conversation with you He genuinely cares I have great respect and trust for him
About Dr. Charles Termin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598747149
Education & Certifications
- University Michigan Health System
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Termin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Termin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Termin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Termin works at
Dr. Termin has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Termin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Termin speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Termin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Termin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Termin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Termin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.