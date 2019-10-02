See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Charles Termin, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Termin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Termin works at Charlotte OBGYN Associates in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Charlotte Ob & Gyn Assocs-morrocroft Medical Plaza
    4525 Cameron Valley Pkwy Ste 2500, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 446-1700

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 02, 2019
    He always takes time to have a real conversation with you He genuinely cares I have great respect and trust for him
    Laurie Macaluso — Oct 02, 2019
    About Dr. Charles Termin, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • University Michigan Health System
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Termin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Termin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Termin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Termin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Termin works at Charlotte OBGYN Associates in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Termin’s profile.

    Dr. Termin has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Termin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Termin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Termin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Termin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Termin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

