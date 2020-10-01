Overview

Dr. Charles Te, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City, Arbuckle Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Te works at INTEGRIS Cancer Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sick Sinus Syndrome, Sinus Bradycardia and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.