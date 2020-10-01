See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Charles Te, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Te, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City, Arbuckle Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Te works at INTEGRIS Cancer Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sick Sinus Syndrome, Sinus Bradycardia and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Cardiovascular Associates
    4050 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 608-3800
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alliancehealth Ponca City
  • Arbuckle Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Atrial Flutter
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Atrial Flutter

Treatment frequency



Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 01, 2020
    I live in South Carolina and was seeking a second opinion regarding heart rate issues for the past year, No one seemed to be able to help me. I had a virtual visit with Dr Te after he had a chance to review my file and he prescribed a medication that I could tell almost immediately that he found something to really help me! I am so impressed with everyone I have dealt with at Oklahoma Heart Hospital! I look forward to continuing my care and feeling so much better!
    Lori Gilbert — Oct 01, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Charles Te, MD
    About Dr. Charles Te, MD

    Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    15 years of experience
    English
    1285830760
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Univ of OK Coll of Med
    Washington University, St Louis
    Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Te, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Te is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Te has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Te has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Te works at INTEGRIS Cancer Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Te’s profile.

    Dr. Te has seen patients for Sick Sinus Syndrome, Sinus Bradycardia and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Te on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Te. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Te.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Te, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Te appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

