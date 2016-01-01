Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Taylor, MD
Dr. Charles Taylor, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Charles D Taylor MD4409 N CLASSEN BLVD, Oklahoma City, OK 73118 Directions (405) 525-7751
- Family Medicine
- 54 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods.