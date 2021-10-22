Dr. Charles Taunt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Taunt, DO
Dr. Charles Taunt, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Joint Replacement & Reconstruction. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, Memorial Healthcare, Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Sparrow Eaton Hospital.
Michigan Orthopedic Center3404 Patient Care Dr, Lansing, MI 48911 Directions (517) 267-0200
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Memorial Healthcare
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
Dr. Taunt is very good at explaining the problem to those of us not totally understanding how our joints work. He is patient, answers questions, and one other important thing. At the end of explaining the options, he asked for my opinion on what I would like to do. Sooo important to me, somehow giving me some input into my choice of how to proceed. Somehow, that simple question, made me feel more in control of my medical health, and showed that he respected me not only as a patient, but as a person. Thank you.
About Dr. Charles Taunt, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1104816511
- University of Chicago- Pritzker School of Medicine
- Michigan State University- St. John Oakland
- St. John Oakland Hospital
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Joint Replacement & Reconstruction
Dr. Taunt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taunt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taunt has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Complications of Joint Prosthesis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taunt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
249 patients have reviewed Dr. Taunt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taunt.
