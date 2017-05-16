Dr. Charles Szabo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szabo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Szabo, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Szabo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Szabo works at
Locations
-
1
Northeast Outpatient Clinic8601 Village Dr Ste 220, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 653-5353
-
2
University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio7703 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9700Wednesday10:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
University Health4502 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 358-2310Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Heb Pharmacy #6478300 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9000Saturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Szabo?
I doubt there is a more qualified seizure neurologist in S Tx or anywhere. He wears so many hats trying to help so many people that it's hard to get in with him. I believe that he sees patients at University Hospital so the "trick" in seeing him may be going to University Hospital. I waited almost a year to get a normal appt with him but once I got in I have been able to get regular appts. You could always ask his office if he is still seeing patients sent to University Hospital to be sure.
About Dr. Charles Szabo, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1548277866
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szabo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szabo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szabo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szabo works at
Dr. Szabo has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szabo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Szabo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szabo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szabo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szabo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.