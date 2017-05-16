Overview

Dr. Charles Szabo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Szabo works at EILEEN A SMITH MD in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.