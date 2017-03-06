Overview

Dr. Charles Swetnam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vail, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Swetnam works at UNITED COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER INC in Vail, AZ with other offices in Green Valley, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.