Dr. Charles Sweet, MD

Psychiatry
3 (21)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Sweet, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.

Dr. Sweet works at Frontier Allergy Asthma & Immunology in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Frontier Allergy Asthma & Immunology
    2217 Park Bend Dr Ste 300, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 382-1933
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Divyansu Patel M.D.
    4515 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 175, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 382-1933

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 24, 2016
    Over the past year I have been very impressed with Dr. Sweet because he takes the time to listen to the problems and concerns before diagnosing how to treat my son. He is refreshingly thorough and does not rush the appointment at all which makes my son feel valued and cared for. Dr. Sweet is very knowledgeable and takes whatever time is needed to explain the answers to my questions with compassion, empathy and understanding. He is a class act and professional through and through. I feel confiden
    J Reed in Cedar Park, TX — May 24, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Charles Sweet, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1164568283
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Seton Medical Center
    Residency
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    • The University of Texas
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Sweet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sweet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sweet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sweet works at Frontier Allergy Asthma & Immunology in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sweet’s profile.

    Dr. Sweet has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

