Dr. Susong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Susong, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Susong, MD is a Dermatologist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Dr. Susong works at
Locations
C Rodney Susong MD PC2051 Hamill Rd Ste 301A, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 870-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very impressed with the time that Dr. Susong spent with me. He was very professional and kind. He answered all of my questions and made sure I didn’t have additional questions.
About Dr. Charles Susong, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1851402556
Education & Certifications
- Barroness Erlanger
- Erlanger Medical Center Baroness Campus
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Susong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Susong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Susong works at
Dr. Susong has seen patients for Rosacea, Excision of Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Susong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Susong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Susong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Susong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Susong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.