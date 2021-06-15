Dr. Charles Sung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Sung, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Sung, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania.
Locations
Retina Laser Eye Center317 N Delaware St, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 736-5550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sung is a dedicated person. He has helped me through my eye disease, calling me late at night, helped refer me to another surgeon as his team was unavailable. Dr. Sung is a kind man and his right hand person Maria is highly skilled as well. They answered all of my questions pre-op and post-op. All of his front end staff were pleasant and professional. I would refer this office to my friends and relatives.
About Dr. Charles Sung, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- Vitreoretinal Fdn University Tn
- Eye Fdn Hosp University Al
- University Hosp SUNY
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sung has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Macular Edema and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sung speaks Armenian.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sung.
