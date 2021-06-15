Overview

Dr. Charles Sung, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania.



Dr. Sung works at Retina Laser Eye Center in Kennewick, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Macular Edema and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.