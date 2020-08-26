Overview

Dr. Charles Sullivan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Lee's Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Sullivan works at College Park Family Care Center - 119th Street in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.