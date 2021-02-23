Dr. Charles Stroud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stroud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Stroud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Stroud, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They completed their residency with Sinai Grace Hosp/grace Hospital
Dr. Stroud works at
Locations
John E Tower DO PC1701 South Blvd E Ste 140, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 792-9881Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Mi - Jignesh N Patel DO Professional Limited Liability Company4550 Investment Dr Ste 240, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 792-9881Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Stroud was 5 Star. He explains conditions well, will try treatments other then surgery if possible and listens to your concerns.
About Dr. Charles Stroud, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1205818432
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Grace Hosp/grace Hospital
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stroud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stroud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stroud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stroud works at
Dr. Stroud has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis and Scapular Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stroud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Stroud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stroud.
