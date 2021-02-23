Overview

Dr. Charles Stroud, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They completed their residency with Sinai Grace Hosp/grace Hospital



Dr. Stroud works at Southeast Michigan Center for Orthopedics in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis and Scapular Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.