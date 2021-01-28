Dr. Strober has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Strober, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Strober, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.
Locations
Charles Strober MD210 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 343-4848
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Strober for over 30 years. I've been with him not only on account of his competence as a practitioner, but as a solo practitioner, I can contact him directly without going through layers of administrative hurdles just to talk to a physician. If there is an immediate need to contact him, he returns phone calls within a reasonable time.
About Dr. Charles Strober, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strober accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strober has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strober speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Strober. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strober.
