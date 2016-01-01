Overview

Dr. Charles Stonerock, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center.



Dr. Stonerock works at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Embolism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.