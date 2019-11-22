Dr. Charles Stillerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stillerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Stillerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Stillerman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Stillerman works at
Locations
Morristown310 Madison Ave Ste 300, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 285-7800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stillerman is AWESOME! I injured my lower back and couldn't walk. He handled my pain to tolerable. He explained to me in very simple terms his thoughts in relation to my history. He listened to my goals and input. He gave me options. With a clear understanding, I made the decision to have spinal surgery so he explained what he was going to do. He had his work cut out with my situation. In the end, and after PT, I am thankful that I am able to be pain free and am slowly getting back the use of my right leg. He is a very knowledgeable, thoughtful, empathetic and caring doctor. I would highly recommend him to anyone! Thank you, Dr. Stillerman. If you are ever in my neighborhood, feel free to drop in. We promise not to feed you too many Newman Os :-)
About Dr. Charles Stillerman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1477628667
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stillerman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stillerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stillerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stillerman has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Broken Neck and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stillerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Stillerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stillerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stillerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stillerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.