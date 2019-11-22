See All Neurosurgeons in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Charles Stillerman, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Stillerman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Stillerman works at Atlantic Neurosurgical Specialists in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Broken Neck and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Morristown
    310 Madison Ave Ste 300, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 285-7800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Shelley — Nov 22, 2019
    About Dr. Charles Stillerman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477628667
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Southern California School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Stillerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stillerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stillerman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stillerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stillerman works at Atlantic Neurosurgical Specialists in Morristown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Stillerman’s profile.

    Dr. Stillerman has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Broken Neck and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stillerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Stillerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stillerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stillerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stillerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

