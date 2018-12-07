Overview

Dr. Charles Stanislav, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lewes, DE. They completed their residency with Geisinger Med Center



Dr. Stanislav works at MDVIP - Lewes, Delaware in Lewes, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.