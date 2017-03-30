Overview

Dr. Charles Stafford, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Stafford works at Champaign Dental Group in Lexington, KY with other offices in Richmond, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Nephritis and Nephropathy, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Chronic Glomerulonephritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.