Dr. Charles Spikes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spikes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Spikes, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Spikes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tifton, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Tift Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Spikes works at
Locations
-
1
Allure Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery907 18th St E Ste 340, Tifton, GA 31794 Directions (229) 391-3600
-
2
Southwell Medical Sylvia Barr Center260 Mj Taylor Rd, Adel, GA 31620 Directions (229) 896-8008
Hospital Affiliations
- Tift Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spikes?
Dr. Spikes has changed my life for the better! I am 5 years post-op (breast augmentation) and I am still 100% satisfied with my results. My breasts look perfect!
About Dr. Charles Spikes, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1821128778
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spikes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spikes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spikes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spikes works at
Dr. Spikes has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spikes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Spikes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spikes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spikes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spikes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.