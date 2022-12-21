See All Ophthalmologists in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Charles Soparkar, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (416)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Soparkar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH|University of Massachusetts and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Soparkar works at Plastic Eye Surgery Associates in The Woodlands, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Eye Surgery Associates
    9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 250, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-4755
  2. 2
    Plastic Eye Surgery Associates, PLLC
    3730 Kirby Dr Ste 900, Houston, TX 77098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-4756
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Surgery
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy
Eyelid Surgery
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy

Eyelid Surgery
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy
Blocked Tear Duct
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Spasm
Allergic Conjunctivitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy
Chalazion
Conjunctivoplasty
Cornea Surgery
Cornea Transplant
Corneal Diseases
Dacryocystorhinostomy
Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Cancer
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Headache
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Strabismus Surgery
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Tear Duct Surgery
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Endophthalmitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Blepharoplasty
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Botox® Injection
Brow Lift
Cancer
Chemodenervation
Chronic Dacryoadenitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Chronic Headache
Contusion of the Eyeball
Cosmetic Botox® Injection
Cosmetic Conditions
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery
Dacryoadenitis
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy
Dermal Filler
Diabetic Cataracts
Earlobe Repair
Enucleation of Eye
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Exotropia
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
Graves' Disease
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Muscle Contraction Headache
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Oculoplastics
Orbital Cellulitis
Orbital Surgical Procedures
Presbyopia
Repair of Lid Retraction
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Sarcoidosis
Sarcoidosis of the Optic Nerve
Tension Headache
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Eye Disease
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Boon-Chapman
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 416 ratings
    Patient Ratings (416)
    5 Star
    (406)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 21, 2022
    The surgery went well. He promised me no pain during surgery and no pain after surgery. And he was right! Dr. Soparkar explained everything in detail before hand and during the surgery and at the follow up visits. The entire staff at his office are super nice and attentive. Dr. Soparkar is very skilled and very personable. I love my outcome and recommend him to anyone needing eye plastic surgery.
    Priscilla M. — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Soparkar, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1659464550
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Med Ctr
    • Baylor
    • Meml Hosp
    • UNIV OF MA MED SCH|University of Massachusetts
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Soparkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soparkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soparkar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soparkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soparkar has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soparkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    416 patients have reviewed Dr. Soparkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soparkar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soparkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soparkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

