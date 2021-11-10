Overview

Dr. Charles Somerville Sr, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Penfield, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Somerville Sr works at Western New York Dental - Willow Pond in Penfield, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.