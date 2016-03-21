Overview

Dr. Charles Solon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They completed their residency with Harvard Medical School



Dr. Solon works at Croswell Podiatry in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.