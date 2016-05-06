Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Smith, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Recovery First of Florida LLC4110 Davie Road Ext Ste 203, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 981-9228
I knew Dr Smith when he practiced in Johnson County. He's a good man. Highly recommended! Still think the world of you Doc. Donna and Garry Ratliff, your friends.
- English, Hindi
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith speaks Hindi.
