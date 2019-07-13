Overview

Dr. Charles Smith, MD is a Neurology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Smith works at SCRIPPS CLINIC MEDICAL GROUP in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.