Dr. Charles Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Smith, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Surgery of Brazos Valley2700 E 29th St Ste 240, Bryan, TX 77802 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
I had surgery by Dr.Smith for the first time he is a very good surgeon one of the best..he explained everything to me and is very compassionate I would recommend him to anyone that needs a heart doctor
About Dr. Charles Smith, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1659337608
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Med Center
- Carolinas Med Center
- Carolinas Med Center
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.